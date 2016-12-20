Accused bomber Ahmad Rahimi pleads not guilty in New Jersey case
An attorney for Ahmad Rahimi, who is accused of planting bombs that detonated in New York and New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Tuesday on his client's behalf to charges in connection with the shootout with police that lead to his capture. Rahimi was arrested on Sept.
