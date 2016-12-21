Ex-special police officer indicted on child porn charges
TOMS RIVER -- A former special Seaside Heights police officer was indicted on charges he distributed child pornography from his Toms River home, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Meier, 23, faces one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, said Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato and Seaside Heights police Chief Thomas Boyd.
