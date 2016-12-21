Ex-special police officer indicted on...

Ex-special police officer indicted on child porn charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TOMS RIVER -- A former special Seaside Heights police officer was indicted on charges he distributed child pornography from his Toms River home, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Meier, 23, faces one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, said Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato and Seaside Heights police Chief Thomas Boyd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Dec 15 vjmcm 29
News School bus driver reportedly fired after appare... Oct '16 trumans treason 2
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Oct '16 FedUp 1
News Explosive device goes off in Seaside along rout... Sep '16 Jane Goodall 1
News Ocean Gate brothers charged with assault in bea... (May '12) Aug '16 Juan 6
Special Rates to Airports & Cruise Ports from T... Aug '16 johnnydnj 1
News Linden man charged with having sex with 3-year-... (Mar '07) Aug '16 Raven 20
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC