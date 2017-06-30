Beth Ditto & Ernest Dickerson

Beth Ditto & Ernest Dickerson

This week, we have Beth Ditto joining us. The former lead singer with Gossip, talks about growing up gay and punk rock in Searcy, Arkansas, and paying a dollar for her first kiss with a girl in a lesbian kissing booth called Homo-A-Gogo in Olympia Washington.

