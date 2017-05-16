Walker receives doctorate
Paige Walker of Bridgeport graduated May 6 from Harding University with a doctorate in pharmacy.Harding is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wcso
|1 hr
|guest
|2
|Lawyer Greg Niblock (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Jokes
|82
|looking for a divorcee to date
|2 hr
|yep
|1
|Stupid Stuff
|3 hr
|guest
|5
|Harding College Hurting Searcy
|7 hr
|The truth
|54
|wake up!!!
|10 hr
|@Kelly
|2
|Can I get syphilis from anal?
|21 hr
|YuckFouBuddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC