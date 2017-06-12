Suspect in 1994 death free on $100,000 bond
A man charged with capital murder in the 1994 disappearance of Searcy resident Jarrod Green has been freed on $100,000 bond, authorities said Thursday. Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, was charged in May with capital murder and abuse of a corpse and had been held without bail at the White County jail.
