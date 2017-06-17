State legislators' files sought

Lawmakers have approved a request to allow the Bureau of Legislative Research to hire outside counsel to deal with requests from unnamed federal investigators who want access to lawmakers' records. The request was approved at an Arkansas Legislative Council Executive Subcommittee meeting Thursday.

