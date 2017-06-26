Soldier's remains back in Arkansas after nearly 70 years
BEEBE, AR - For nearly 70 years, a Central Arkansas family thought the day would never come that their relative would return home. Pfc. Bobby Mitchell has been missing since September 6, 1950.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigating restaurant armed robbery
|8 min
|@Kelly
|1
|Searcy Towing
|14 min
|@Kelly
|11
|Mayor of searcy (Nov '14)
|23 min
|U lie 2 lie
|16
|Dedicated To My Friend Super _ Chick
|34 min
|@Kelly
|15
|Paul's first visit with peter
|2 hr
|Just sayin
|6
|Harding College Hurting Searcy
|4 hr
|HU owns it
|67
|Kelly's World
|8 hr
|@Kelly
|42
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC