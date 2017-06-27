Searcy man killed in early morning crash
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Wednesday Jun 21, titled Searcy man killed in early morning crash. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
WHITE COUNTY, AR - A Searcy man died after he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Tuesday morning. Arkansas State Police states Dakota Neal Smithey, 24, was driving west on Foster Chapel Road in White County.
