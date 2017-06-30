Police investigating restaurant armed...

There are 15 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday Jun 27, titled Police investigating restaurant armed robbery. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

SEARCY, AR - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint. Shortly before midnight Monday, a Hispanic male, approximately 19 years of age, robbed the Sonic on East Race Street in Searcy.

@Kelly

Ashburn, VA

#1 Tuesday Jun 27
He got $215.00 for his trouble then ran for the border!
Build It

Searcy, AR

#2 Tuesday Jun 27
Time for a "Sonic Bench" to memorialize this great Searcy caper.
fred

Sherwood, AR

#3 Tuesday Jun 27
He went over to Hardung... they are a sanctuary campus...

Judged:

2

1

1

SPD Pet Rock

Searcy, AR

#4 Tuesday Jun 27
Heard it was Malik's cousin.
Guest

United States

#5 Tuesday Jun 27
Why y'all say Hispanic why can't he be Mexican there's a big difference
Standpoints View

“You can't handle the truth!!”

Since: Nov 16

337

Schweinfurt

#6 Tuesday Jun 27
Damnit, Trump. Ya missed one! Now look what happened because of you!

Judged:

3

1

1

Kelly

Dallas, TX

#7 Tuesday Jun 27
Guest wrote:
Why y'all say Hispanic why can't he be Mexican there's a big difference
Was he Mexmex or Texmex?
old old lady

Perryville, AR

#9 Tuesday Jun 27
Kelly wrote:
<quoted text>Was he Mexmex or Texmex?
Checmex
guest

United States

#10 Tuesday Jun 27
Charlie for Sheriff
Vagabond

Searcy, AR

#11 Wednesday Jun 28
Standpoints View wrote:
Damnit, Trump. Ya missed one! Now look what happened because of you!
Liberal dumbass

Judged:

1

1

1

Robber

Searcy, AR

#13 Wednesday Jun 28
SPD Pet Rock wrote:
Heard it was Malik's cousin.
Oh yeah - Mexilik
Pat McCrotch

Perryville, AR

#14 Wednesday Jun 28
guest wrote:
Charlie for Sheriff
Im voting for that Garrett dude I really like dudes
Guest

Searcy, AR

#15 Thursday
SPD Pet Rock wrote:
Heard it was Malik's cousin.
Malik is a bench now.
ccc___3

United States

#16 Yesterday
Easton P
Breakdown

Searcy, AR

#17 54 min ago
Guest wrote:
<quoted text>Malik is a bench now.
My greasy butt cheeks have sat on him.
