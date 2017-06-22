Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser Sintering System

Optomec , a leading global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics and 3D printed metals, today announced that the company was awarded a NASA SBIR contract for the further development of an Adaptive Laser Sintering System The success of this endeavor will enable electronic circuitry to be printed onto a wider variety of temperature sensitive substrates expanding its use for production applications. The fully automated system will also enable printed circuitry to be repaired or manufactured with minimal human intervention paving the way for its use in long duration NASA space missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.