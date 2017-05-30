Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 1994 disappearance, no proof Arkansas man is dead

The now former attorney for a man charged with capital murder in the 1994 disappearance of Searcy resident Jarrod Green has asked a court to set bail at $100,000, in part because the lawyer said the state has no proof that Green is dead. Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, was charged in May with capital murder and abuse of a corpse and has been held without bail at the White County jail in Searcy since he waived extradition from Ohio, where he was arrested on his job site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.