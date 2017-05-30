Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence w...

Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 1994 disappearance, no proof Arkansas man is dead

The now former attorney for a man charged with capital murder in the 1994 disappearance of Searcy resident Jarrod Green has asked a court to set bail at $100,000, in part because the lawyer said the state has no proof that Green is dead. Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, was charged in May with capital murder and abuse of a corpse and has been held without bail at the White County jail in Searcy since he waived extradition from Ohio, where he was arrested on his job site.

