Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

It's difficult to gauge how Searcy feels as a whole about the city and county being either wet or dry based on the reaction to restaurants in the city seeking private club permits in order to serve alcohol by the drink. The letters sent to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division for and against El Almacen's permit application were almost equally split at 230 opposed and 227 in support, according to Director's Decision documentation, as was a poll on our website.

