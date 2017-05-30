Video: Blazing quick head kick KO in amateur bout
You'd be forgiven for not knowing that an MMA event took place in Searcy, AR over the weekend, but sometimes the smallest shows can provide MMA's wildest moments. Jordan Fowler took on Dylan Goforth at Pyramid Fights 2 in an amateur contest slated for a 195lb catchweight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 min
|guest
|1
|Jessica Piper Cook
|31 min
|Guest
|8
|great clips
|49 min
|Super_Chick_
|19
|All of y'as need to wake up!
|50 min
|Super_Chick_
|14
|White River Transit SERIOUSLY
|1 hr
|Tommy
|8
|Folk nation (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Truth teller
|20
|Harding College Hurting Searcy
|13 hr
|Crazy guy
|51
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC