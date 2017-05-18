This head kick knockout is one of the...

This head kick knockout is one of the fastest in MMA history

There are 2 comments on the MMAFighting.com story from Sunday May 14, titled This head kick knockout is one of the fastest in MMA history. In it, MMAFighting.com reports that:

That honor might very well belong to Jordan Fowler, who stopped Dylan Goforth with a devastating head kick knockout in just four seconds. That makes Fowler's finish one of the quickest in MMA history.

@Kelly

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Sunday May 14
How utterly barbaric!
Two grown men being shoved into a face to face battle like two vicious animals!
Degrading!
whatup

Frisco, TX

#2 Sunday May 14
Searcy's a bigger bltch city!
https://youtu.be/EGfkQ1AgKpI
