Suspect arrested in Searcy slaying

1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A 41-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in the killing of a Searcy man, according to the Searcy Police Department. In an emailed statement, the department said Shelby Taylor surrendered to authorities Sunday night.

