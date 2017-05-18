Suspect arrested in Searcy slaying
A 41-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in the killing of a Searcy man, according to the Searcy Police Department. In an emailed statement, the department said Shelby Taylor surrendered to authorities Sunday night.
