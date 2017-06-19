Special Olympics Torch Run

Special Olympics Torch Run

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Members of the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department prepare to head down Arkansas Boulevard on Tuesday morning to kick off the 2017 Special Olympics Torch Run. TAPD has participated in the run for nearly 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
6-20-17 wreck on foster chapple road 43 min citizen 9
girl from gas station across from Nissan 59 min Pat McCrotch 6
Your Momma 1 hr Pat McCrotch 1
Sheriff's Election 1 hr guest 36
IHOP cook sucks tonite 2 hr High Yella 3
Kelly's World 3 hr Pat McCrotch 14
Bill Haney 11 hr Pat McCrotch 3
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC