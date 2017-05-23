Plea set in '94 death of Arkansas man

Plea set in '94 death of Arkansas man

A man charged in the death of a Searcy man missing since 1994 is scheduled to enter a plea June 6. Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, is charged in White County Circuit Court with capital murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jarrod Green, who was 20 when his father first reported him missing. The father notified authorities days after his son left his home to settle a drug debt Sept.

