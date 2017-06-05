Person of interest sought in shooting death
There are 10 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Saturday May 20, titled Person of interest sought in shooting death. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
SEARCY, AR - Searcy officers are searching for a person of interest in an apparent shooting death. According to a press release from the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of East Moore Street around 3 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check.
#1 Sunday May 21
Searcy PD's infamous "press releases" are about the dumbest and least informative ever.
United States
#2 Sunday May 21
Right? Who are we looking for would help
#3 Sunday May 21
They're looking for Shelby Taylor, 41 of Pangburn
United States
#4 Sunday May 21
Tranny press
#5 Sunday May 21
He is hiding up in Kelly's gigantic kitty!
#6 Sunday May 21
He turned himself in this evening, & has no bond.
United States
#7 Monday May 22
Hope he get more time than Malik killer.
#10 Monday May 22
Isn't that the everloving truth!
#11 Saturday May 27
Of course he turned himself in. He probably confessed. When he gets to trial he will have an Attorney who will plea him innocent and later make a plea bargain for a lesser sentence to avoid death sentence and even life in jail. If the Attorney is good and really works the case he might plea bargain to 40 years? This guy apparently shot another adult who knows the reason, a dope deal gone back. He did not kill his own 4 year old son and leave the babys scattered remains for the vultures. Who should get the worse punishment even death sentence? I vote for Malik's killer!
#12 Wednesday Jun 7
He killed my brother and best friend. Brian pool. Drug deal? Dinner date? The reason doesn't justify taking life away from another. This is the secand person Shelby's responsible for killing. I hate white county. They assume that ones a drugie aka lost cause. And chalk it up to the game. Just too lazy to do their job. Passing the buck. Rip Brian pool
