Person of interest sought in shooting...

Person of interest sought in shooting death

There are 10 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Saturday May 20, titled Person of interest sought in shooting death. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

SEARCY, AR - Searcy officers are searching for a person of interest in an apparent shooting death. According to a press release from the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of East Moore Street around 3 p.m. Saturday to do a welfare check.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Useless

Frisco, TX

#1 Sunday May 21
Searcy PD's infamous "press releases" are about the dumbest and least informative ever.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well

United States

#2 Sunday May 21
Useless wrote:
Searcy PD's infamous "press releases" are about the dumbest and least informative ever.
Right? Who are we looking for would help

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liz23

Searcy, AR

#3 Sunday May 21
They're looking for Shelby Taylor, 41 of Pangburn
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TWIS

United States

#4 Sunday May 21
Useless wrote:
Searcy PD's infamous "press releases" are about the dumbest and least informative ever.
Tranny press
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tommy

Sullivan, MO

#5 Sunday May 21
He is hiding up in Kelly's gigantic kitty!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liz23

Searcy, AR

#6 Sunday May 21
He turned himself in this evening, & has no bond.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LittleRon

United States

#7 Monday May 22
Hope he get more time than Malik killer.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Time to Pay

Searcy, AR

#10 Monday May 22
LittleRon wrote:
Hope he get more time than Malik killer.
Isn't that the everloving truth!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jailandbail

Sherwood, AR

#11 Saturday May 27
LittleRon wrote:
Hope he get more time than Malik killer.
Of course he turned himself in. He probably confessed. When he gets to trial he will have an Attorney who will plea him innocent and later make a plea bargain for a lesser sentence to avoid death sentence and even life in jail. If the Attorney is good and really works the case he might plea bargain to 40 years? This guy apparently shot another adult who knows the reason, a dope deal gone back. He did not kill his own 4 year old son and leave the babys scattered remains for the vultures. Who should get the worse punishment even death sentence? I vote for Malik's killer!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
cinderally

Royersford, PA

#12 Wednesday Jun 7
He killed my brother and best friend. Brian pool. Drug deal? Dinner date? The reason doesn't justify taking life away from another. This is the secand person Shelby's responsible for killing. I hate white county. They assume that ones a drugie aka lost cause. And chalk it up to the game. Just too lazy to do their job. Passing the buck. Rip Brian pool
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cale Hopkins 2 hr Guest 11
Cheating girlfriend (Dec '12) 8 hr Wifesnapped 17
Do they run your name when you get your id at t... (Jan '12) 15 hr Just wondering 528
Teresa Gonzalez (Mar '14) 16 hr YuckFouBuddy 6
Once you go black... 19 hr YuckFouBuddy 12
tanner rogers 22 hr @Kelly 5
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... Sat Justice for Jarod 7
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for White County was issued at June 11 at 9:23AM CDT

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC