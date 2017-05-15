There are on the Fayette Advertiser story from Monday May 15, titled Janice Henson Says Farewell To CMU Retiring after 13 years of dedication. In it, Fayette Advertiser reports that:

To put it lightly, the year 2017 will be a monumental one for Central Methodist University's Janice Henson. As if her 70th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary didn't deliver enough reason to celebrate, Henson also will be saying goodbye to CMU, and enjoying the flexibility and new opportunities that come hand-in-hand with retirement.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.