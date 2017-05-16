GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

SEARCY, AR - Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis, and Christian Nill received their commissions in the United States Army during a May 5 ceremony in Searcy.

Searcy, AR

