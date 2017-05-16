16 lawmakers named to task force on state's tax code

Legislative leaders on Monday announced their appointments to a 16-member task force charged with making recommendations to overhaul the state's tax code for the General Assembly to consider in the 2019 regular session. This year's Legislature created the Arkansas Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force as part of Acts 78 and 79 of 2017 that will implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut the state's individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable incomes below $21,000, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.