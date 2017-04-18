W.C. Farm Bureau Members Donate Hay t...

W.C. Farm Bureau Members Donate Hay to Kansas Farmer Who Lost His Crop to Wildfires

White County Farm Bureau Board members Jacky Reaper and Bobby Cofer loaded 36 bales of Reaper's Bermuda grass hay to go to Kansas to help an eighty-seven year old farmer who lost his pastures and some of his cattle in the recent wildfires near Liberal, Kansas.

