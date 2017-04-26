Round About | 04-27-17
May 5 - The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program effective May 05, 2017. For more information in Faulkner County, please contact our Administrative Office at 329-3891 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034.
