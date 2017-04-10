Man arrested for 76 counts of sex abuse, assault of a minor
There are 13 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday Apr 4, titled Man arrested for 76 counts of sex abuse, assault of a minor. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
SEARCY, AR - A man from Alaska is now in an Arkansas jail after U.S. Marshals arrested him Tuesday. KARK reports 51-year-old Jeffrey Jackson was wanted for 76 counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault of a minor.
|
#1 Tuesday Apr 4
76 counts!
15 years each that means...
He won't be eligible for parole until 2170!
|
#2 Tuesday Apr 4
I hope he enjoys giving anal lol he's gonna be someone's Cinderella for a long time!
|
United States
|
#3 Tuesday Apr 4
Wow, he will be one old MF when he gets out. I think he will outlive his booty hole.
|
#4 Wednesday Apr 5
Yeah I'll say...
Those cons gunna be so used to having his butthole, when he dies they'll have to make a plaster cast mold of his rectum so they can mass produce high quality rubber "hand held" buttholes to distribute throughout the prison to keep the inmates calm and happy!
|
#5 Wednesday Apr 5
They won't do sheet to him around here.
|
#6 Wednesday Apr 5
Are you joking?
Those cons will have him wearing a homemade vagina mask and tattoo eyeballs and a nose on his buttocks to keep the guards fooled!
That boy's gunna be HOT!
|
#7 Thursday Apr 6
I'm a parent at the Westside school and an employee of this school was letting him in and the employees were letting him roam the halls without even asking where his visitor pass was!Im outraged!I hope something is done to this school about this and not just swept under the rug,a child could have been hurt!
|
#8 Thursday Apr 6
The school employees that gave him access were janitors and that's their job!
They sweep things under rugs and pretend to clean the toilets!
But seriously folks!
How do you accumulate 76 offensive sex charges before being noticed and apprehended?
What the hell is going on up there in Alaska?
|
#9 Thursday Apr 6
They have too many democrats there.. pervs in little girl bathrooms is prolly where it happened..
|
#10 Thursday Apr 6
Maybe he was a very prolific flasher!
A flasher on wheels!
Bicycle wheels!
I saw a bicycle flasher before and believe me...
They are very efficient!
|
#11 Thursday Apr 6
Damned outrageous. Some Searcy school official needs to be held accountable.
|
#13 Friday Apr 7
Yup! White River Transit has lost another driver!
|
#14 Friday Apr 7
Sonofabitch!
What the F###?
Stop it!
F'ing DAMN!!!
|
|
