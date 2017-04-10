Man arrested for 76 counts of sex abu...

Man arrested for 76 counts of sex abuse, assault of a minor

There are 13 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday Apr 4, titled Man arrested for 76 counts of sex abuse, assault of a minor. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

SEARCY, AR - A man from Alaska is now in an Arkansas jail after U.S. Marshals arrested him Tuesday. KARK reports 51-year-old Jeffrey Jackson was wanted for 76 counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault of a minor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Team Screwfixit

Winter Park, FL

#1 Tuesday Apr 4
76 counts!
15 years each that means...
He won't be eligible for parole until 2170!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Teamidontrolllik ethat

Dallas, TX

#2 Tuesday Apr 4
I hope he enjoys giving anal lol he's gonna be someone's Cinderella for a long time!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dick

United States

#3 Tuesday Apr 4
Team Screwfixit wrote:
76 counts!
15 years each that means...
He won't be eligible for parole until 2170!
Wow, he will be one old MF when he gets out. I think he will outlive his booty hole.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Team Screwfixit

Winter Park, FL

#4 Wednesday Apr 5
Dick wrote:
<quoted text>Wow, he will be one old MF when he gets out. I think he will outlive his booty hole.
Yeah I'll say...
Those cons gunna be so used to having his butthole, when he dies they'll have to make a plaster cast mold of his rectum so they can mass produce high quality rubber "hand held" buttholes to distribute throughout the prison to keep the inmates calm and happy!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Prevert

Searcy, AR

#5 Wednesday Apr 5
They won't do sheet to him around here.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Team Screwfixit

Winter Park, FL

#6 Wednesday Apr 5
Prevert wrote:
They won't do sheet to him around here.
Are you joking?
Those cons will have him wearing a homemade vagina mask and tattoo eyeballs and a nose on his buttocks to keep the guards fooled!
That boy's gunna be HOT!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PTA

Longmont, CO

#7 Thursday Apr 6
I'm a parent at the Westside school and an employee of this school was letting him in and the employees were letting him roam the halls without even asking where his visitor pass was!Im outraged!I hope something is done to this school about this and not just swept under the rug,a child could have been hurt!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Team Screwfixit

Winter Park, FL

#8 Thursday Apr 6
PTA wrote:
I'm a parent at the Westside school and an employee of this school was letting him in and the employees were letting him roam the halls without even asking where his visitor pass was!Im outraged!I hope something is done to this school about this and not just swept under the rug,a child could have been hurt!
The school employees that gave him access were janitors and that's their job!
They sweep things under rugs and pretend to clean the toilets!
But seriously folks!
How do you accumulate 76 offensive sex charges before being noticed and apprehended?
What the hell is going on up there in Alaska?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
rufus

Sherwood, AR

#9 Thursday Apr 6
Team Screwfixit wrote:
<quoted text>The school employees that gave him access were janitors and that's their job!
They sweep things under rugs and pretend to clean the toilets!
But seriously folks!
How do you accumulate 76 offensive sex charges before being noticed and apprehended?
What the hell is going on up there in Alaska?
They have too many democrats there.. pervs in little girl bathrooms is prolly where it happened..
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Team Screwfixit

Winter Park, FL

#10 Thursday Apr 6
rufus wrote:
<quoted text>They have too many democrats there.. pervs in little girl bathrooms is prolly where it happened..
Maybe he was a very prolific flasher!
A flasher on wheels!
Bicycle wheels!
I saw a bicycle flasher before and believe me...
They are very efficient!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Searcy School Sex Pervert

Searcy, AR

#11 Thursday Apr 6
PTA wrote:
I'm a parent at the Westside school and an employee of this school was letting him in and the employees were letting him roam the halls without even asking where his visitor pass was!Im outraged!I hope something is done to this school about this and not just swept under the rug,a child could have been hurt!
Damned outrageous. Some Searcy school official needs to be held accountable.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tommy

Sullivan, MO

#13 Friday Apr 7
Team Screwfixit wrote:
76 counts!
15 years each that means...
He won't be eligible for parole until 2170!
Yup! White River Transit has lost another driver!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Team Delete

Coyote, CA

#14 Friday Apr 7
Tommy wrote:
<quoted text>Yup! White River Transit has lost another driver!
Sonofabitch!
What the F###?
Stop it!
F'ing DAMN!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened on boothe 2 hr Guest 4
Do they run your name when you get your id at t... (Jan '12) 4 hr Donna 505
Girl at Flash market 9 hr A Hole 10
News Harding to open biblical archaeology museum 9 hr Plunder 5
News Harding Student Died of Asphyxiation (Jun '11) 17 hr Another Case 57
Jason Woods (Feb '12) 18 hr question 25
Blonde cashier Walmart neighborhood night shift 20 hr A Hole 2
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC