Justices: Release case file on killing

50 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A woman who waged a nearly four-year fight to gain access to the Arkansas State Police investigation into her grandmother's 1963 abduction and killing will have access to the file under an Arkansas Supreme Court decision issued Thursday. Heather Bates first requested the file under the state Freedom of Information Act in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

