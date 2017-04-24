Harding to open biblical archaeology ...

Harding to open biblical archaeology museum

There are 5 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Harding to open biblical archaeology museum.

SEARCY, AR - A new museum in Searcy will give people an opportunity to see several biblical-related artifacts and other items nearly 3,000 years old, officials with Harding University said Tuesday. In a media release, the university announced that the Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology will open Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with nearly 100 items on display.

Its Fiction Folks

Searcy, AR

#1 Wednesday Apr 12
What a joke!

Kevin

Searcy, AR

#2 Thursday Apr 13
Where is the museum located?
Duh

Boston, MA

#3 Thursday Apr 13
Kevin wrote:
Where is the museum located?
In the "Holy Land" er, "Hokey Land"
Bible Hooie

Searcy, AR

#4 Thursday Apr 13
It will showcase a collection of Donald Duck comic books and other fiction.

Plunder

Searcy, AR

#5 Saturday Apr 15
Where did they steal al these "artifacts"?
Searcy, AR

