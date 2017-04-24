Harding to open biblical archaeology museum
There are 5 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Harding to open biblical archaeology museum. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
SEARCY, AR - A new museum in Searcy will give people an opportunity to see several biblical-related artifacts and other items nearly 3,000 years old, officials with Harding University said Tuesday. In a media release, the university announced that the Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology will open Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with nearly 100 items on display.
#1 Wednesday Apr 12
What a joke!
#2 Thursday Apr 13
Where is the museum located?
#3 Thursday Apr 13
In the "Holy Land" er, "Hokey Land"
#4 Thursday Apr 13
It will showcase a collection of Donald Duck comic books and other fiction.
#5 Saturday Apr 15
Where did they steal al these "artifacts"?
