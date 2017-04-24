There are on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Harding to open biblical archaeology museum. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

SEARCY, AR - A new museum in Searcy will give people an opportunity to see several biblical-related artifacts and other items nearly 3,000 years old, officials with Harding University said Tuesday. In a media release, the university announced that the Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology will open Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with nearly 100 items on display.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.