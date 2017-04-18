Golden Suns hold off Reddies

Golden Suns hold off Reddies

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Courier

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns tennis team picked up their first Great American Conference road victory of the season as the Suns held off Henderson State 5-4 at the Bettye Wallace Tennis Center in Arkadelphia, Ark. on Saturday.

