Golden Suns hold off Reddies
The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns tennis team picked up their first Great American Conference road victory of the season as the Suns held off Henderson State 5-4 at the Bettye Wallace Tennis Center in Arkadelphia, Ark. on Saturday.
