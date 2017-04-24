Area distribution center receives honor
SEARCY, AR - The Sam's Club Distribution Center in Searcy was recently given a company award for its work and charitable efforts. According to a story from Little Rock television station KARK , the distribution center received the Distribution Center of the Year for 2016 for its leadership.
