AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands

58 min ago

SEARCY, AR - An Arkansas-based eatery is expanding to the northeastern part of the state. Tacos 4 Life will open a new location in Searcy, according to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

