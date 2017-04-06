Alaska Sexual Abuse Suspect Fights Ex...

Alaska Sexual Abuse Suspect Fights Extradition From Arkansas

A 51-year-old man suspected of sexual abuse over multiple years in a southwest Alaska village is fighting extradition from Arkansas. He's being held on $1 million bail at the White County Jail in Searcy, Arkansas.

