Alaska Sexual Abuse Suspect Fights Extradition From Arkansas
A 51-year-old man suspected of sexual abuse over multiple years in a southwest Alaska village is fighting extradition from Arkansas. He's being held on $1 million bail at the White County Jail in Searcy, Arkansas.
