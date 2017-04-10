Senate OKs concealed-carry limits

Senate OKs concealed-carry limits

Friday Mar 24 Read more: NWAonline

Sen. Trent Garner speaks Thursday against a bill by Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang . Dismang's bill would exclude the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the State Hospital from the public places where a new law will allow concealed-weapon licensees to carry their weapons after undergoing training.

