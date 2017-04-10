Senate OKs concealed-carry limits
Sen. Trent Garner speaks Thursday against a bill by Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang . Dismang's bill would exclude the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the State Hospital from the public places where a new law will allow concealed-weapon licensees to carry their weapons after undergoing training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|/keep a word drop a word/ (Oct '11)
|1 min
|Super_Chick_
|13,998
|Theaving
|2 min
|Super_Chick_
|24
|Need a used Sleep Apnea machine(CPAP) (Jul '09)
|17 min
|vernon mcguffey
|6
|Judge Derrick
|1 hr
|guest
|3
|Dead bodies behind Walmart
|3 hr
|Bald knob guest
|7
|Katherine WOODS
|4 hr
|DiAndre Woods
|1
|Farewell My Friends
|12 hr
|Super_Chick_
|5
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC