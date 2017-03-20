Officials: Suspects in Amber Alert released 'pending further investigation'
There are 5 comments on the KXXV-TV Waco story from Friday Mar 3, titled Officials: Suspects in Amber Alert released 'pending further investigation'. In it, KXXV-TV Waco reports that:
Officials are releasing more information on the discovery of a 10-month-old child who was the subject of a Thursday night Amber Alert. Jax Laymance was reportedly abducted from his custodial grandparents' home in Palestine, according to authorities.
#1 Friday Mar 3
I really believe that the Palestinians deserve their own state!
Israel and the Palestinians must learn to live side by side or these abductions may occur more often!
United States
#2 Friday Mar 3
Grow up!
Saint Paul, MN
#3 Friday Mar 3
[QUOTE who="@Real Kelly"]I really believe that the Palestinians deserve their own state!
Israel and the Palestinians must learn to live side by side or these abductions may occur more often![/QUOTE]
There never was a place called Palestine snowflake.
#4 Saturday Mar 4
Then why are those people called Palestinians?
And why was the land West of the Jordan, South of Syria and East of Egypt accepted by the international community as the state of Palestine?
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~gov46/uk-mideast-1...
Saint Paul, MN
#5 Saturday Mar 4
[QUOTE who="@Real Kelly"]<quoted text>
Then why are those people called Palestinians?
And why was the land West of the Jordan, South of Syria and East of Egypt accepted by the international community as the state of Palestine?
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~gov46/uk-mideast-1... [/QUOTE]
Politics, it was politically correct to hate Jews, that land was always Jewish land, Jordan took that land back in 1948 and destroyed all the ancient Jewish cemeteries and synagogues there, facts are facts, why not go back to the pre 1948 borders, even Yasser Arafat knew they had no real claim to the land.
