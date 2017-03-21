Madison names 3 finalists for Fire Ch...

Madison names 3 finalists for Fire Chief; public invited to interviews

Tuesday Mar 21

The Madison City Council will host a work session this Saturday, March 25 to interview three candidates being considered for the city's Fire Chief position. The work session will be held in Council Chambers of Madison City Hall, located at 100 Hughes Road.

