Madison names 3 finalists for Fire Chief; public invited to interviews
The Madison City Council will host a work session this Saturday, March 25 to interview three candidates being considered for the city's Fire Chief position. The work session will be held in Council Chambers of Madison City Hall, located at 100 Hughes Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you're THE Alpha male
|7 min
|Teamidontrolllike...
|23
|pulp
|11 min
|Team Screwfixit
|60
|Man arrested for 76 counts of sex abuse, assaul...
|25 min
|Team Screwfixit
|1
|does AR kids pay out of state dr visits (Jan '13)
|48 min
|Super_Chick_
|10
|Why do you always leave me?
|56 min
|Teamidontrolllike...
|6
|What would you do
|2 hr
|Guest
|9
|Dr. Porter Rodgers House? (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|rumors
|84
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC