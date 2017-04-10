Legislature's plate full for session'...

Legislature's plate full for session's final days

There are 7 comments on the NWAonline story from Sunday Mar 26, titled Legislature's plate full for session's final days. In it, NWAonline reports that:

Arkansas legislative leaders aim to wrap up the regular session early next week, but they still have numerous issues to address. On the to-do list are passing a general revenue budget for the coming fiscal year and considering a bill to scale back the list of places where Arkansans, with extra training, will be allowed to carry concealed firearms.

Solon Soiree

Searcy, AR

#1 Wednesday Mar 29
Dumbasses all down in Ark Legislature.
Dick

Dallas, TX

#2 Wednesday Mar 29
Solon Soiree wrote:
You are the dumbass you stupid low life fool.
Yllek Yennif

Costa Mesa, CA

#3 Wednesday Mar 29
Yeah!
Like...
Whatever D!ck said!
Idiot Caucus

United States

#4 Wednesday Mar 29
Hard to believe the Arkansas HouseReps and Senate have caused so much trouble and done so little positive this session. A collection of kooks down there.
Worthless Ledg

Searcy, AR

#5 Thursday Mar 30
Moron Les Eaves voted "present" on this most important issue. What a tool!

Two amendment rights

United States

#6 Thursday Mar 30
Jan Morgan calling out all these so called "republicans" follow the money trails... lol Gilliam and others getting blasted. Money trail gonna sink a lot of representatives boats. News time!!! Jan Morgan just getting started.
3 Stooges

Searcy, AR

#7 Thursday Mar 30
Gilliham, Dimanji and Eaves may be the three worst we've ever had.
