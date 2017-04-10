Legislature's plate full for session's final days
There are 7 comments on the NWAonline story from Sunday Mar 26, titled Legislature's plate full for session's final days. In it, NWAonline reports that:
Arkansas legislative leaders aim to wrap up the regular session early next week, but they still have numerous issues to address. On the to-do list are passing a general revenue budget for the coming fiscal year and considering a bill to scale back the list of places where Arkansans, with extra training, will be allowed to carry concealed firearms.
|
#1 Wednesday Mar 29
Dumbasses all down in Ark Legislature.
|
#2 Wednesday Mar 29
You are the dumbass you stupid low life fool.
|
#3 Wednesday Mar 29
Yeah!
Like...
Whatever D!ck said!
|
United States
|
#4 Wednesday Mar 29
Hard to believe the Arkansas HouseReps and Senate have caused so much trouble and done so little positive this session. A collection of kooks down there.
|
#5 Thursday Mar 30
Moron Les Eaves voted "present" on this most important issue. What a tool!
|
United States
|
#6 Thursday Mar 30
Jan Morgan calling out all these so called "republicans" follow the money trails... lol Gilliam and others getting blasted. Money trail gonna sink a lot of representatives boats. News time!!! Jan Morgan just getting started.
|
#7 Thursday Mar 30
Gilliham, Dimanji and Eaves may be the three worst we've ever had.
|
|
