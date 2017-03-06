Gunshot injuries kill Arkansas girl, 7
Beebe's Police Department issued a statement Monday saying it had upgraded the charge on which Jeremiah Owens was arrested from first-degree battery to manslaughter. Owens, 26, remained in the White County jail in Searcy on Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bypass Completion
|55 min
|Kelly
|7
|Blind man
|7 hr
|@Real Kelly
|4
|My buttyhole aches
|7 hr
|@Real Kelly
|10
|any hot gay or bi dudes on the low wanna hook up (Aug '11)
|10 hr
|Gjenks
|81
|Take your time
|11 hr
|Stepup1983
|13
|i want you
|13 hr
|Real_Kelly
|5
|Cool hand Luke
|15 hr
|Real_Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC