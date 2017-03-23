Crimes Against Women investigator gives voice to victims
There are 4 comments on the Arkansas Online story from Saturday Mar 11, titled Crimes Against Women investigator gives voice to victims. In it, Arkansas Online reports that:
When Mary Broadway, criminal investigator for the Searcy Police Department, began her first job after high school as a dispatcher with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, she didn't realize she was taking her first step in a long career in law enforcement that would lead her to being part of the first Crimes Against Women Unit in White County.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
|
#1 Sunday Mar 12
Crimes against women?
Crimes against men!
How about crimes against humanity!
This is exactly why we'll never make it to the next level of "THE GAME" together...
We've been separated, sorted and labeled!
(Premium)
(Mid Grade)
(Regular)
Grade A
Second Rate...
1st place
2nd place
3rd place!
Aren't there already laws against assault and battery or discrimination?
Is it true that we all are We the People!
|
#2 Sunday Mar 12
[QUOTE who="@Real Kelly"]Crimes against women?
Crimes against men!
How about crimes against humanity!
This is exactly why we'll never make it to the next level of "THE GAME" together...
We've been separated, sorted and labeled!
(Premium)
(Mid Grade)
(Regular)
Grade A
Second Rate...
1st place
2nd place
3rd place!
Aren't there already laws against assault and battery or discrimination?
Is it true that we all are We the People!
[/QUOTE]
For once, I finally agree with you!
|
#3 Sunday Mar 12
It's become a joke.
|
#4 Monday Mar 20
She's dumb as a box of rocks.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Shourd
|2 min
|South District
|8
|Tianna
|12 min
|Dick
|2
|Hollywood
|13 min
|Dick
|2
|without a business license
|21 min
|Fake News
|22
|Jenny heidelberg
|35 min
|Dick
|2
|Waffle House girl with winged eyeliner
|9 hr
|Dick
|17
|Pizza Hut lesbos
|11 hr
|Dick
|26
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC