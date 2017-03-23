There are on the Arkansas Online story from Saturday Mar 11, titled Crimes Against Women investigator gives voice to victims. In it, Arkansas Online reports that:

When Mary Broadway, criminal investigator for the Searcy Police Department, began her first job after high school as a dispatcher with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, she didn't realize she was taking her first step in a long career in law enforcement that would lead her to being part of the first Crimes Against Women Unit in White County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arkansas Online.