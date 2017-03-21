City in Arkansas fires IT chief as $38,000 payout traced
On Friday Morris wrote a "notice of termination" to Sawyers. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained the letter Monday under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby daddy
|4 min
|bald knob guest
|2
|Business Fundraising
|28 min
|Cox
|15
|D!ck's the One Riddles
|1 hr
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Boy, 8, with skin disorder takes trip to meet d...
|2 hr
|@Real Kelly
|6
|/keep a word drop a word/ (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|@Real Kelly
|13,947
|pulp
|2 hr
|@Real Kelly
|32
|Church tonight
|9 hr
|@Real Kelly
|20
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC