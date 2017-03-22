Boy, Dog With Vitiligo Skin Condition Bond in Uplifting Meeting
There are 1 comment on the News Max story from 1 hr ago, titled Boy, Dog With Vitiligo Skin Condition Bond in Uplifting Meeting. In it, News Max reports that:
An 8-year-old boy suffering with the skin condition vitiligo took a trip across the country to meet a dog with the same condition. Carter Blanchard of Searcy, Arkansas, was diagnosed with the skin disease, in which the cells that give skin its pigment are destroyed, in 2014 when he was in kindergarten, ABC News reported .
“FAKE FAKE...FAKE”
Since: Feb 17
561
Stump Water Arkansas
#1 15 min ago
ABC News is Fake News!
