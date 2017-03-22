Boy, Dog With Vitiligo Skin Condition...

Boy, Dog With Vitiligo Skin Condition Bond in Uplifting Meeting

There are 1 comment on the News Max story from 1 hr ago, titled Boy, Dog With Vitiligo Skin Condition Bond in Uplifting Meeting. In it, News Max reports that:

An 8-year-old boy suffering with the skin condition vitiligo took a trip across the country to meet a dog with the same condition. Carter Blanchard of Searcy, Arkansas, was diagnosed with the skin disease, in which the cells that give skin its pigment are destroyed, in 2014 when he was in kindergarten, ABC News reported .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Fake News

“FAKE FAKE...FAKE”

Since: Feb 17

561

Stump Water Arkansas

#1 15 min ago
ABC News is Fake News!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Business Fundraising 27 min guest 19
/keep a word drop a word/ (Oct '11) 37 min Kevin 13,950
best divorce lawyer wh co (Apr '12) 2 hr Divorce 51
I don't care if you're 6'6 or 5'2 3 hr Waiting 3
pulp 8 hr Light your fire 33
D!ck's the One Riddles 10 hr @Real Kelly 2
News Boy, 8, with skin disorder takes trip to meet d... 11 hr @Real Kelly 6
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC