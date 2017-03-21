Boy, 8, with skin disorder takes trip to meet dog with same condition

An 8-year-old boy with a skin disorder that causes white patches on his skin was able to fly across the country to meet a dog with the same condition. Both the boy, Carter Blanchard, of Searcy, Arkansas, and the dog, Rowdy, 13, who lives with his owners in Oregon, have vitiligo, a disorder with no known cause in which the cells that make pigment in the skin are destroyed, according to the National Institutes of Health .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.