AGFC to hold special public meetings ...

AGFC to hold special public meetings on waterfowl habitat

Wednesday Mar 8

JONESBORO, AR - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is holding several meetings in March about proposed changes to managing popular waterfowl habitats. According to the AGFC, the meetings are to keep the public informed about habitat degradation in the wetlands, particularly artificially flooded bottomland hardwood forests.

