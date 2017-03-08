2 twisters hit near Searcy; storms jo...

2 twisters hit near Searcy; storms jolt many counties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: NWAonline

Patty Elmore walks through the debris in her brother's house Wednesday in Higginson, the morning after a tornado hit the town in White County, cutting... A subdivision in Perryville, Mo., was devastated Tuesday night by the same storm system that leveled more than 100 homes in several states, including ... North Little Rock Electric workers remove and re-install a stretch of power poles along Arkansas 391 at Faulkner Crossing. The poles were downed durin... White County residents like Richard Thompson, 68, of Kensett caught the worst of the storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alan Walls 11 min @Real Kelly 2
News Crimes Against Women investigator gives voice t... 18 min @Real Kelly 1
No Cop Stuff 37 min @Real Kelly 10
walmart or cashsavers? (Jan '12) 7 hr guest 22
Buttshitty breath kelly 9 hr @Real Kelly 3
Heck yes!!! 15 hr Guest 5
Bawdy House 16 17 hr Kevin 2
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for White County was issued at March 11 at 5:07PM CDT

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC