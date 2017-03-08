2 twisters hit near Searcy; storms jolt many counties

Patty Elmore walks through the debris in her brother's house Wednesday in Higginson, the morning after a tornado hit the town in White County, cutting... A subdivision in Perryville, Mo., was devastated Tuesday night by the same storm system that leveled more than 100 homes in several states, including ... North Little Rock Electric workers remove and re-install a stretch of power poles along Arkansas 391 at Faulkner Crossing. The poles were downed durin... White County residents like Richard Thompson, 68, of Kensett caught the worst of the storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.