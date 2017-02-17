Stonehaven Purchase Surpasses $7.1 Million
CHG Senior Living RE Stonehaven LLC, an affiliate of Cornerstone Healthcare Group of Dallas, purchased Stonehaven Assisted Living at 101 Olympia Drive.
