Small earthquake rattles community in north-central Arkansas

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: NWAonline

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1-magnitude quake occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Letona in White County, which is about 8 miles northwest of Searcy or some 50 miles northeast of Little Rock. There were no reports of any damage associated with the quake.

