Small earthquake rattles community in north-central Arkansas
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1-magnitude quake occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Letona in White County, which is about 8 miles northwest of Searcy or some 50 miles northeast of Little Rock. There were no reports of any damage associated with the quake.
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy holloway murder (Jun '11)
|2 min
|Guest
|147
|Not a partnership
|4 min
|Papa
|2
|Chelsea lancaster
|4 hr
|Cee Cee
|12
|Judge Hannah (May '14)
|4 hr
|Word
|48
|I've found it!
|7 hr
|@Real Kelly
|9
|/keep a word drop a word/ (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|@Real Kelly
|13,777
|Poker in Searcy?
|17 hr
|Behind the Bison
|15
