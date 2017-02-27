Senate says no to speaker's gifts bill
The Arkansas Senate on Thursday rejected House Speaker Jeremy Gillam's proposed legislation that would create exemptions to the gifts that state elected officials are barred from accepting under ethics law. In a 9-12 vote with 13 senators not voting, the Senate defeated House Bill 1401 by Gillam, a Republican from Judsonia.
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminal Defense Lawyer
|38 min
|Guests
|3
|charlie perry for WC sheriff
|39 min
|Guest
|5
|Kwck 99
|2 hr
|Super_Chick_
|2
|sara curtis
|2 hr
|That tongue do
|12
|Storm damage
|3 hr
|Spud
|1
|television
|5 hr
|Super_Chick_
|12
|/keep a word drop a word/ (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Super_Chick_
|13,905
