Recovery operation ongoing as crews d...

Recovery operation ongoing as crews deal with storm aftermath

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A recovery operation is ongoing for crews dealing with severe weather in White County, with crews working late through the night, officials said Tuesday night. In a nighttime press conference, White County OEM spokesman Terri Lee said at least 20 structures were damaged throughout the county with damage mainly in the Higginson and Kensett areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stuck my cockyhead in a gasoline nozzle 2 hr really 5
Blind man 4 hr @Real Kelly 7
why do blacks wear their pants down ? (Aug '13) 5 hr Kelly 70
Lawyer Greg Niblock (Apr '11) 10 hr Bruce 19
My buttyhole aches 17 hr Unknown 11
tranny?? (Apr '13) 17 hr John 184
Cool hand Luke 22 hr Super_Chick_ 4
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC