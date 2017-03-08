Recovery operation ongoing as crews deal with storm aftermath
A recovery operation is ongoing for crews dealing with severe weather in White County, with crews working late through the night, officials said Tuesday night. In a nighttime press conference, White County OEM spokesman Terri Lee said at least 20 structures were damaged throughout the county with damage mainly in the Higginson and Kensett areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuck my cockyhead in a gasoline nozzle
|2 hr
|really
|5
|Blind man
|4 hr
|@Real Kelly
|7
|why do blacks wear their pants down ? (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|70
|Lawyer Greg Niblock (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|Bruce
|19
|My buttyhole aches
|17 hr
|Unknown
|11
|tranny?? (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|John
|184
|Cool hand Luke
|22 hr
|Super_Chick_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC