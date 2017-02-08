Migrant teen: Missed mom
There are 5 comments on the NWAonline story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Migrant teen: Missed mom. In it, NWAonline reports that:
After three weeks of traveling with a group by bus and car, Tatiana Jaco-Alvarez crossed the Rio Grande on a small boat and started walking into the United States. Salvadoran immigrant Tatiana Jaco-Alvarez sits on her family's front porch Tuesday in Searcy on her first full day there after spending 10 days in a d... Jaco-Alvarez, then 17, told immigration authorities that she came to the United States in 2016 to be reunited with her mother because her home country, El Salvador, was too dangerous.
#1 Thursday Feb 9
And after 8 years this illegal alien is still pretending to be an American!
She's still living illegally knowing that some day she will be force to go back home!
And when did these illegal aliens become known as undocumented immigrants?
They're not immigrants!
They are illegal aliens!
Let's put it to a vote whether we want people living in our country illegally!
(((OH WAIT)))
We already did put it to a vote and we said NO!
The majority of us says NO to people who break our laws!
#2 Thursday Feb 9
Whatever!
Maybe my timeline wS wrong but still...
Why couldn't this person come to the United States legally to visit her mother?
Millions of people enter the US every year to visit...
Why did she feel the nee to sneak past our border in a row boat?
And what about her mother?
What kind of mother leaves her teen daughter to live alone in this so called
"LIVING HELL" that she was so afraid of!
LIARS!
The whole thing STINKS!
#3 Thursday Feb 9
OMG!
She's a SHS student but can't speak a lick of English!
It's cruel and heartless what the former administration did to make these foreigners think they could come here illegally and face no consequences!
Illegal immigration was a way for the Dem's to galvanize the Hispanic voting block and nothing more!
The liberals knew that the law would eventually prevail yet they continued to register as many illegals as they could before the elections!
Now look what flavor of the month the Liberals are pursuing...
The Muslims!
#4 Thursday Feb 9
And now look how they whine, cry, piss and moan "ON CALL" about anything conservative!
Warehouses filled with anti Trump protest signs attached to wooden clubs!
Wooden clubs not the traditional wooden slats!
But they are the minority!
They are loud but they have nothing but the $15.00 an hour to drive them forward!
We have the Constitution!
United States
#5 Thursday Feb 9
Round them up, send them back!!
