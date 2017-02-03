Hutchinson traveled on 4 groups' $47,000; mostly '16 trade trips
Four organizations paid about $47,000 for Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his wife to go on trips in 2016, according to a report posted Wednesday. The private Arkansas Economic Development Foundation was the main spender, providing $32,691 for trips to Europe -- including Berlin and London -- as well as China and the SHOT Show in Las Vegas.
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy holloway murder (Jun '11)
|2 min
|Guest
|147
|Not a partnership
|4 min
|Papa
|2
|Chelsea lancaster
|4 hr
|Cee Cee
|12
|Judge Hannah (May '14)
|4 hr
|Word
|48
|I've found it!
|7 hr
|@Real Kelly
|9
|/keep a word drop a word/ (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|@Real Kelly
|13,777
|Poker in Searcy?
|17 hr
|Behind the Bison
|15
