Trenton Woman On Honor List
A Trenton woman is among students named to the dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, AR for the fall semester. Madison Trump was named to the list for having a grade point average of at least 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Searcy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reward for fire dept theifts
|23 min
|county
|8
|2018 Election Sheriff's Race
|24 min
|guest
|178
|Cynthia and john
|43 min
|High Yella
|4
|river rescue
|1 hr
|@Real Kelly
|23
|Low IQ Club
|3 hr
|@Real Kelly
|18
|No Mail Today
|6 hr
|Or nah Kel
|2
|Cheap or free place to get married in or around...
|8 hr
|@Real Kelly
|26
Find what you want!
Search Searcy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC