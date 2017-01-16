Trenton Woman On Honor List

Trenton Woman On Honor List

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Trenton Republican-Times

A Trenton woman is among students named to the dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, AR for the fall semester. Madison Trump was named to the list for having a grade point average of at least 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Searcy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
reward for fire dept theifts 23 min county 8
2018 Election Sheriff's Race 24 min guest 178
Cynthia and john 43 min High Yella 4
river rescue 1 hr @Real Kelly 23
Low IQ Club 3 hr @Real Kelly 18
No Mail Today 6 hr Or nah Kel 2
Cheap or free place to get married in or around... 8 hr @Real Kelly 26
See all Searcy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Searcy Forum Now

Searcy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Searcy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Searcy, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC