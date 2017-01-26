Taxes, 'pot' on agenda when legislato...

Taxes, 'pot' on agenda when legislators clock in

Sunday Jan 8

Arkansas' 91st General Assembly will grapple with how deeply to cut taxes, how much to change a constitutional amendment that allows the medical use of marijuana and whether to enact further restrictions on abortion. The Legislature's regular session starts Monday.

