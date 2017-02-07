Ritter Communications to Open First L...

Ritter Communications to Open First LR Office at Tech Park

Thursday Jan 26

The Little Rock Technology Park announced Thursday that Ritter Communications of Jonesboro has signed a five-year lease for its new facility, set to open in downtown Little Rock in March.

